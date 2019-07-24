Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Iran Vows to Secure Strait of Hormuz to Ensure Safe Passage of Ships, Urges Diplomacy

France, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark support a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait after Britain proposed the idea following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

Reuters

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Iran Vows to Secure Strait of Hormuz to Ensure Safe Passage of Ships, Urges Diplomacy
File photo of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (Reuters)
Loading...

Dubai: Iran will secure the Strait of Hormuz and not allow any disturbance in shipping in the key oil transport waterway, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris, the state news agency IRNA reported.

France, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark support a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, three senior EU diplomats said on Tuesday, after Britain proposed the idea following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

"Iran will use its best efforts to secure the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and will not allow any disturbance in shipping in this sensitive area," Araqchi told French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, IRNA reported.

Araqchi later met French President Emmanuel Macron and delivered a message to him from President Hassan Rouhani, IRNA said.

"They (Macron and Araqchi) both emphasised using diplomacy to bring peace to the world," IRNA added.

Le Drian said earlier that France was working with European capitals to improve maritime security in the Gulf but stopped short of backing Britain's call for a naval mission to ensure safe shipping in the region.

Almost a fifth of the oil consumed globally passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington proposed on July 9 stepping up efforts to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen where it blames Iran and its proxies for recent tanker attacks. Iran denies the charges.

"This is the opposite of the American initiative which is about maximum pressure to make Iran go back on a certain number of objectives," Le Drian said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram