1-min read

Iran Warns Britain Over 'Illegal' Seizure of its Oil Tanker, Says 'Move Will Be Detrimental'

British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

Reuters

Updated:July 28, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
Iran Warns Britain Over 'Illegal' Seizure of its Oil Tanker, Says 'Move Will Be Detrimental'
Representative image.
Geneva: Britain's seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was illegal and will be detrimental for Britain, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.

British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.

