English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Warns Britain Over 'Illegal' Seizure of its Oil Tanker, Says 'Move Will Be Detrimental'
British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.
Representative image.
Loading...
Geneva: Britain's seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was illegal and will be detrimental for Britain, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.
British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Lambasts Shekhar Kapur for 'Fear of Intellectuals' Tweet, Says 'See a Psychiatrist'
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
Photogallery
Loading...