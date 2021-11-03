CHANGE LANGUAGE
Iran Warns Nuclear Talks Would Fail Unless Biden Provides Guarantees

If the current status quo continues, the result of negotiations is clear, Ali Shamkhani said. (File photo/Reuters)

;The U.S. President, lacking authority, is not ready to give guarantees, said the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Negotiations to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers will fail unless U.S. President Joe Biden can guarantee that Washington will not again abandon the pact, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council tweeted on Wednesday.

"The U.S. President, lacking authority, is not ready to give guarantees. If the current status quo continues, the result of negotiations is clear," Ali Shamkhani tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:November 03, 2021, 15:46 IST