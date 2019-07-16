Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Iran will 'Certainly Continue' to Cut Nuclear Commitments, Says Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised European countries which are party to the deal saying that they did not carry out any commitments and why should Iran stick to its commitment.

AFP

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Iran will 'Certainly Continue' to Cut Nuclear Commitments, Says Khamenei
File image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reuters)
Loading...

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that his country will "certainly continue" to roll back on its commitments under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

"You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?" Khamenei said, criticising European countries which are party to the deal.

"We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue," he said in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram