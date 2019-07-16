English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran will 'Certainly Continue' to Cut Nuclear Commitments, Says Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised European countries which are party to the deal saying that they did not carry out any commitments and why should Iran stick to its commitment.
File image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reuters)
Loading...
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that his country will "certainly continue" to roll back on its commitments under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
"You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?" Khamenei said, criticising European countries which are party to the deal.
"We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue," he said in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics
- Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
- ‘Breathtaking’: Diver Describes Her Encounter with Human-Sized Barrel Jellyfish
- After HDFC Bank Warning to Customers About Fraudsters, AnyDesk Details Security Measures in Place
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Are an Incredibly Diverse Team: Moeen Ali
Photogallery
Loading...