Iran will Deliver a Slap and Defeat America by Defeating Sanctions, Says Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei
The speech was delivered to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards commanders in a stadium in Tehran.
File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Image: Reuters)
Geneva: Iran will deliver a slap and defeat America by defeating sanctions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an address broadcast Thursday on state TV.
The speech was delivered to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards commanders in a stadium in Tehran.
The speech was delivered to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards commanders in a stadium in Tehran.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
