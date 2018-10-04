GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Iran will Deliver a Slap and Defeat America by Defeating Sanctions, Says Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei

The speech was delivered to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards commanders in a stadium in Tehran.

Reuters

Updated:October 4, 2018, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iran will Deliver a Slap and Defeat America by Defeating Sanctions, Says Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei
File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Geneva: Iran will deliver a slap and defeat America by defeating sanctions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an address broadcast Thursday on state TV.

The speech was delivered to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards commanders in a stadium in Tehran.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...