WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Iran Will Give Decisive Response to Any 'Mistake' by US in the Gulf, Says Revolutionary Guards Navy

File photo of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. (REUTERS)

File photo of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. (REUTERS)

The US military said on Wednesday that 11 vessels from the Revolutionary Guards navy had come dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
Share this:

Iran will give a decisive response to any mistake by the United States in the Gulf, the Revolutionary Guards navy said in a statement published on the Guards' news site Sepah News.

The U.S. military said on Wednesday that 11 vessels from the Revolutionary Guards navy had come dangerously close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative".

"We advise the Americans to follow international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any adventurism and false and fake stories," Sunday's statement from the Guards navy said.

"They should be assured that the Revolutionary Guards navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the dangerous actions of foreigners in the region as a threat to national security and its red line and any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    13,295

    +1,006*  

  • Total Confirmed

    16,116

    +1,324*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,302

    +287*  

  • Total DEATHS

    519

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres