Iran Will Give Decisive Response to Any 'Mistake' by US in the Gulf, Says Revolutionary Guards Navy

Iran will give a decisive response to any mistake by the United States in the Gulf, the Revolutionary Guards navy said in a statement published on the Guards' news site Sepah News.

The U.S. military said on Wednesday that 11 vessels from the Revolutionary Guards navy had come dangerously close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative".

"We advise the Americans to follow international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any adventurism and false and fake stories," Sunday's statement from the Guards navy said.

"They should be assured that the Revolutionary Guards navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the dangerous actions of foreigners in the region as a threat to national security and its red line and any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response."