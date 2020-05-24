WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Iranian 107-year-old Woman Recovers from Coronavirus: Report

File photo of firefighters disinfecting streets in Tehran (Reuters)

File photo of firefighters disinfecting streets in Tehran (Reuters)

The woman, Saltanat Akbari, was admitted to the Khansari hospital in the central city of Arak. She was released from the hospital after spending 'some time' in isolation.

  • PTI DUBAI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
Share this:

A 107-year-old Iranian woman who was infected with the new coronavirus has recovered, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

The woman, Saltanat Akbari, was admitted to the Khansari hospital in the central city of Arak. She was released from the hospital after spending "some time" in isolation.

"She defeated the virus with the help of doctors and nurses at the hospital," Fars said.

Iran is one of the most affected countries in the Middle East with a total of 133,521 infected cases and 7,359 deaths.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading