Iranian commander says Tehran's approach to UAE will change after Israel deal

Iranian commander says Tehran's approach to UAE will change after Israel deal

Iran's approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, the country's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying on Sunday, after a deal between the Arab state and Tehran's arch foe Israel on normalising ties.

  Reuters
  Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
DUBAI Iran’s approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, the country’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying on Sunday, after a deal between the Arab state and Tehran’s arch foe Israel on normalising ties.

“Tehran’s approach to the UAE will change … If something happens in the Persian Gulf region and if our national security is damaged, however small, we will hold the UAE responsible for that and we will not tolerate it,” Bagheri said.

The UAE-Israel agreement announced last week, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  First Published: August 16, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
