Iranian FM Javad Zarif Arrives in Baghdad to Meet With Iraq Officials

The official IRNA news agency reported Saturday that Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mohammed al-Halbousi during his two-day visit.

May 25, 2019
Tehran: Iranian media are reporting that the country's foreign minister has arrived in Baghdad to meet his Iraqi counterpart and other officials.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman says Zarif will discuss the situation in the region and ways of finding common ground.

On Friday, Zarif was in Pakistan and met officials there as tensions have ratcheted up in the Mideast.

The White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to a still-unexplained threat from Iran. The U.S. plans to send 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions.
