Iranian Forces Open Fire, Beat up Women at Tehran Metro Station as Anti-Hijab Protests Enter 3rd Month

The situation in Iran escalated yet again as security forces opened fire on anti-hijab protesters at a metro station in Tehran on Wednesday. The escalation comes as protests over Mahsa Amini’s death in custody entered a third month Wednesday.

Videos and pictures viral on the social media showed security forces firing on dozens of commuters at a Tehran metro station, causing them to scramble and fall over each other on the platform.

Another verified video showed members of the security forces, including plainclothes officers, attacking women without hijab headscarves on an underground train.

“Iran’s security forces and plainclothes officers violently attack and beat up protesters on board a Tehran metro train on Tuesday, a day of mass protests across the country,” Shayan Sardarizadeh wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of the attack.

Iran's security forces and plainclothes officers violently attack and beat up protesters on board a Tehran metro train on Tuesday, a day of mass protests across the country (contains swearing).#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/kyfe8L2MOc— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 16, 2022

Protesters were seen setting headscarves on fire in metro stations amid chants against the regime.

The clashes have reportedly claimed at least seven lives in two days. That toll did not include six people authorities said were killed by gunmen who attacked protesters and police later Wednesday in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Iran's security forces repeatedly fire into a crowd of protesters at a Tehran metro station today.Tehran's residents have been frequently chanting slogans against the regime in the city's metro stations during the protests.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/ncVjWK3q4n — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 15, 2022

Street violence raged across Iran as protests sparked by the September 16 death of Amini intensified on the anniversary of a lethal 2019 crackdown.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin, died in the custody of the notorious morality police after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Special forces also opened fire on students Wednesday after entering Kurdistan University in the flashpoint western city of Sanandaj, Hengaw said.

Security forces have killed at least 342 people, including 43 children and 26 women, in the crackdown since Amini’s death, according to the latest toll released by Iran Human Rights (IHR) on Wednesday.

The rights group also said at least 15,000 people have been arrested — a figure the Iranian authorities deny.

Iran accuses Western nations that host Persian-language media, including Britain, of fomenting the unrest.

