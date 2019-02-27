LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Iran Offers to Mediate as Tensions Soar After Pakistan Captures IAF Pilot

Zarif is expected to speak to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj soon, too.

Reuters

Updated:February 27, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
Iran Offers to Mediate as Tensions Soar After Pakistan Captures IAF Pilot
File image of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Image: Reuters)
London: Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke on Wednesday on phone with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and offered mediation between India and Pakistan, after rising tensions between the two countries.

Zarif, whose Monday's resignation was rejected by Rouhani on Wednesday, urge both countries to practice restraint, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. ISNA said Zarif is going to speak to his Indian counterpart as well, but did not specify any date.
