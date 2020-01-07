Take the pledge to vote

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Informed by UN That US Has Denied Him Visa for Trip to New York

So far there has been no official confirmation from Washington that it has rejected Zarif's visa application.

AFP

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Tehran: Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday said he has been informed by United Nations chief Antonio Guterres that Washington has denied him a visa for a trip to UN headquarters in New York.

"What we know is that the US State Secretary (Mike Pompeo), in a call to the Secretary General of the United Nations, said: 'We did not have time to issue a visa for Mohammad Javad Zarif and we will not issue a visa'," Zarif said.

"The Secretary General responded by saying that it is Iran's right to take part in this session," Iran's top diplomat said, quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA.

So far there has been no official confirmation from Washington that it has rejected Zarif's visa application.

Zarif was speaking to reporters in Tehran at a gathering to promote an Iranian peace plan for the Gulf.

His remarks came as Iran held funeral processions on Tuesday for one of its top military commanders killed in a US drone strike in Iraq.

Qasem Soleimani's assassination has sparked a war of words between the arch-foes, with Iran vowing "severe revenge" and US President Donald Trump threatening to hit back hard for any retaliation.

Trump warned on Saturday that Washington had lined up 52 targets if Tehran attacked US personnel or assets.

On Tuesday, Zarif said the US visa decision was "a sign of the bankruptcy of the US government and Trump's regime", according to ISNA.

The Iranian foreign minister said he had been planning to go UN headquarters on Thursday for an open debate on "Upholding the Charter of the United Nations". But he added that he had also intended to "raise America's crimes" during his visit to New York.

It is not the first time that Iranian officials have encountered problems when travelling to New York for events at UN headquarters.

In December, the United Nations General Assembly called on the US to lift restrictions on Iranian diplomats.

Since mid-2019, Iranian diplomats and ministers have been under strict movement restrictions when they are in the US. They are limited largely to the area around UN headquarters, the Iranian diplomatic mission and the ambassador's residence.

In September, while taking part in the annual General Assembly, Zarif complained he was unable to visit the country's UN ambassador in a US hospital.

