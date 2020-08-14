Iranian fuel transferred to other ships for voyage to U.S. - U.S. government source

WASHINGTON Iranian fuel cargoes targeted by a U.S. warrant for seizure were transferred to other ships for transporting to U.S. waters, a U.S. government source said on Thursday.

A U.S. judge issued a warrant to seize Iranian gasoline cargoes on four tankers in July after U.S prosecutors filed a lawsuit. The warrant for seizure only covered the cargoes, not the vessels

Iran had planned to transport the gasoline to Venezuela. Washington has imposed sanctions on oil exports from both Iran and Venezuela to deprive the governments of both countries of their main source of revenue.

The owners of the four vessels that were carrying the cargoes agreed to the transfers, the source said.

