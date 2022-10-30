Iranian Journalists Who Broke the News of Mahsa Amini's Death Branded as CIA Agents

The journalists who broke the news of the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran have been branded as CIA agents. The two journalists, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, had first reported Amini’s death.

She died under Iran morality police’s custody as she was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

Iran has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress rules for women.

According to a joint statement released by Iran’s ministry of intelligence and the intelligence organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on Saturday, both the journalists are currently lodged in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

The Iranian agencies blamed the CIA, Mossad and other western intelligence agencies of engineering the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death. It also accused the two journalists of being ‘primary sources of news for foreign media.’

The report said that Niloofar Hamedi pretended to be a journalist and coerced Amini’s family to release the information about their daughter’s death.

The photos of Mahsa Amini, who was being treated at the hospital that time, were released by Niloofar Hamedi triggering protests in Tehran which spread to other countries with at least 234 protesters killed by security forces in crackdowns.

However, the statement has offered no evidence about the journalists having travelled abroad and received training by spy agencies.

