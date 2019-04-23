English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iranian Parliament Passes Bill to Label US Military as Terrorist
The legislation is a step further after Iranian lawmakers last week approved a bill labelling US troops in the Mideast as terrorist, a day after the US terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard came into effect.
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (Reuters/Representative image)
Tehran: Iranian media say the parliament has approved a bill that labels all US military forces as terrorist.
The report by the semi-official ISNA news agency says 173 out of 215 lawmakers at the session voted for the bill on Tuesday.
The bill also demands the Iranian government take unspecified action against other governments that formally back the US designation.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Israel have all supported the Trump administration's designation.
The US on Monday said it will no longer exempt any countries from US sanctions if they continue to buy Iranian oil.
