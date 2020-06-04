WORLD

1-MIN READ

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Criticises Donald Trump, Condemns George Floyd's Killing

File photo of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

Rouhani said Floyd "was killed in the most brutal way" and expressed his "sympathy toward the American people who are on the streets while harshly condemning the crime".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called George Floyd's killing "brutal" and criticised President Donald Trump for posing for photos while holding a Bible.

Rouhani in a televised speech said Floyd "was killed in the most brutal way". "We express sympathy toward the American people who are on the streets while harshly condemning the crime," he said, referring to Floyd's death after a white police officer was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck.

Rouhani also made reference to the clearing of peaceful protesters from a park outside the White House with chemical agents and flash bang grenades so that Trump could walk to a church for a photo opportunity.

"It is a shame that the president stands with a Bible when he plans to act against his people," Rouhni said.

Iranian officials regularly take advantage of protests in the US to criticise the administration, even though Iran itself in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access.

State television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.


