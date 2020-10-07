News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Iranian President Warns Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Could Turn Into Regional War

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned of the danger of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict turning into a regional war.

“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way,” Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He also said Iran would not allow “states to send terrorists to our borders under various pretexts”.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
