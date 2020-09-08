WORLD

1-MIN READ

Iranian TV: British-Iranian Dual National Faces New Charge

Iran's state TV, citing an unnamed official, says BritishIranian dual national Nazanin ZaghariRatcliffe is facing a new charge.

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV, citing an unnamed official, says British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge.

The report on Tuesday did not elaborate.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 8, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
