Iranian TV: British-Iranian Dual National Faces New Charge

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV, citing an unnamed official, says British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge.

The report on Tuesday did not elaborate.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

