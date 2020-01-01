Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Condemns US 'Malice' over Iraq Air Strikes
The US carried out the strike in western Iraq in retaliation for rocket fire that killed an American civilian contractor at a military base in northern Iraq on Friday.
File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (REUTERS)
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday strongly condemned US air strikes on a militant group in Iraq, in his first comments since the weekend raids.
"The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US's malice," Khamenei said on his official Twitter account, referring to Sunday's deadly US strikes on the Hashed al-Shaabi militants.
The US carried out the strike in western Iraq in retaliation for rocket fire that killed an American civilian contractor at a military base in northern Iraq on Friday.
In a tweet on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of "orchestrating" that day's storming of the US embassy in Baghdad by protesters angry over the American air strikes.
In response, Khamenei said: "That guy has tweeted that we (the United States) see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran".
"First, you can't do anything. Second, if you were logical -- which you're not -- you'd see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan... have made nations hate you," he tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year
- Kiss Your Lover at Midnight, Don't Eat Lobster: How New Years Superstitions Came into Being
- Films of the Decade: Why Peepli Live Represents the Year 2010 in Hindi Cinema
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free