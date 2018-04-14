GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Slams 'Criminals' Trump, Macron, May After Syria Strikes

The attack this morning against Syria is a crime... the American president, the French president and the British prime minister are criminals, they will gain nothing from it," Khamenei said in remarks published on his Telegram channel.

AFP

Updated:April 14, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo: Reuters/Morteza Nikoubazl)
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced US President Donald Trump, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Theresa May after they launched strikes Saturday against the Syrian regime, branding them "criminals".

"The attack this morning against Syria is a crime," Khamenei said in remarks published on his Telegram channel.

"The American president, the French president and the British prime minister are criminals, they will gain nothing from it," he said.

Speaking during a meeting with high-ranking political and military figures, Khamenei added: "The American president says he attacked Syria to fight against chemical weapons. He is lying."

The United States, France and Britain said they launched the air strikes against Syrian government military installations in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack by the regime a week ago -- a claim dismissed by Damascus and its allies Russia and Iran.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
