GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Says Ready to Abandon Nuclear Deal if Needed

According to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the JCPOA (nuclear deal) is not the objective, it is only a means.

AFP

Updated:August 29, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Says Ready to Abandon Nuclear Deal if Needed
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Islamic intellectuals across the world should announce their stance on issues like Kashmir in a crystal-clear way, like Iran does. ((Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Loading...
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that his government should be ready to "set aside" the 2015 nuclear deal if it is no longer in the country's national interests.

"The JCPOA (nuclear deal) is not the objective, it is only a means," he said in a meeting with the cabinet, according to his website.

"Naturally, if we reach the conclusion that it is no longer maintaining our national interests, we will put it aside." Khamenei said talks should continue with Europe, which is trying to salvage the 2015 agreement despite the withdrawal of the United States.

But he said the Iranian government "must not pin hope on the Europeans for issues such as the JCPOA or the economy". "We must examine their promises with scepticism," he added.

Khamenei reiterated that Iran would not engage in any negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, despite his offer of unconditional talks.

"(The Americans) want to say they can bring anyone, even the Islamic republic, to the negotiating table. "But as I have previously said in detail, no negotiations with them will take place," Khamenei said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...