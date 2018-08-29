English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Says Ready to Abandon Nuclear Deal if Needed
According to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the JCPOA (nuclear deal) is not the objective, it is only a means.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Islamic intellectuals across the world should announce their stance on issues like Kashmir in a crystal-clear way, like Iran does. ((Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Loading...
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that his government should be ready to "set aside" the 2015 nuclear deal if it is no longer in the country's national interests.
"The JCPOA (nuclear deal) is not the objective, it is only a means," he said in a meeting with the cabinet, according to his website.
"Naturally, if we reach the conclusion that it is no longer maintaining our national interests, we will put it aside." Khamenei said talks should continue with Europe, which is trying to salvage the 2015 agreement despite the withdrawal of the United States.
But he said the Iranian government "must not pin hope on the Europeans for issues such as the JCPOA or the economy". "We must examine their promises with scepticism," he added.
Khamenei reiterated that Iran would not engage in any negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, despite his offer of unconditional talks.
"(The Americans) want to say they can bring anyone, even the Islamic republic, to the negotiating table. "But as I have previously said in detail, no negotiations with them will take place," Khamenei said.
"The JCPOA (nuclear deal) is not the objective, it is only a means," he said in a meeting with the cabinet, according to his website.
"Naturally, if we reach the conclusion that it is no longer maintaining our national interests, we will put it aside." Khamenei said talks should continue with Europe, which is trying to salvage the 2015 agreement despite the withdrawal of the United States.
But he said the Iranian government "must not pin hope on the Europeans for issues such as the JCPOA or the economy". "We must examine their promises with scepticism," he added.
Khamenei reiterated that Iran would not engage in any negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, despite his offer of unconditional talks.
"(The Americans) want to say they can bring anyone, even the Islamic republic, to the negotiating table. "But as I have previously said in detail, no negotiations with them will take place," Khamenei said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Kriti Kharbanda Took a Vodka Shot to Be Able to Yell at Dharmendra for a Scene
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- Serena Williams Responds to 'Black Panther' Catsuit Backlash in the Most Serena Way Possible
- Believe it or Not! Tripura CM Biplab Deb is Right, Ducks Do Increase Oxygen in Ponds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...