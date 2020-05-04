WORLD

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 74 to 6,277 As Mosques Due to Reopen

Iranian worshippers pray as they keep social distancing at a mosque following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran. (Credit: REUTERS)

Iran was due to open mosques in 132 cities on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, part of a broader plan to ease restrictions.

  • Reuters Tehran
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
The coronavirus death toll in Iran, one of the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, rose by 74 in the past 24 hours to 6,277, the Health Ministry said on Monday, as mosques were due to reopen in many cities.

The total number of diagnosed cases rose to 98,647, ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

In the areas where mosques reopen, worshippers must maintain social distancing, wear masks and gloves and not stay for more than half an hour, the ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

Iran has already lifted a ban on inter-city trips and malls, with large shopping centres resuming activities despite warnings by some health officials of a new wave of infections.

