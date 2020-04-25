WORLD

1-MIN READ

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 76 to 5,650, Says Health Ministry

A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature in Iran's Tehran in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus. (Credit: REUTERS)

A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature in Iran's Tehran in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus. (Credit: REUTERS)

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country's daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half.

  • Reuters Dubai
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country's daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world's highest death tolls.

