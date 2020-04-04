WORLD

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,452 With 158 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours

A volunteer from Basij forces wearing protective suit and face mask sprays disinfectant on the streets, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tehran, Iran April 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

The total number of cases diagnosed with the disease reached 55,743, of whom 4,103 are in critical condition, he said on state TV. Iran is the country worst affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

  • Reuters Dubai
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed to 3,452 on Saturday, with 158 more fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said.

