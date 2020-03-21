English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Iran's Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 1,566; Total Infections Exceed 20,000 , Says Health Ministry

Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease as they disinfect the streets in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside of China, reported on Friday a death toll of 1,433 and a total number of confirmed infections of 19,644.

  • Reuters Dubai
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Saturday by more than 100 to 1,556, and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease stood at 20,610 on Saturday, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state TV.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks, expecting the crisis to ease by then.

Iran "has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal," he said in comments broadcast on state TV. He also accused "counter-revolutionaries" of plotting to shut down economic production.

