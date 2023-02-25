Iran's Cruise Missile May Raise US Concerns as Top Commander Reveals Plans to 'Kill Donald Trump'

Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, during a TV interview, said that Iran has plans to kill former United States President Donald Trump as he talked about a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles). This may raise concerns for the West as Russia also used Iranian drones to wage a war against Ukraine.

“Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hajizadeh told a state TV channel.

Speaking of Iran’s often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Hajizdeh said, “We are looking to kill Trump." His interaction with the State TV was the first footage showing the new Paveh cruise missile.

Defending Iran, he said the country did not have intentions to kill “poor soldiers" when it launched a ballistic missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq. He said the attack was in response to Soleimani’s killing in 2020’s US strike in Baghdad.

“God willing, we are looking to kill Trump. (Former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo … and military commanders who issued the order (to kill Soleimani) should be killed," a Reuters report quoted the commander as saying.

In defiance of opposition from the US, Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles. Apart from the US, European countries have also raised concerns regarding this, but Tehran maintains the programme is purely defensive.

Iran said it had supplied Moscow with drones before the war in Ukraine. Russia has used the drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

