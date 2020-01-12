English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Iran's Downing of Ukrainian Jetliner an 'Awful Mistake', Says US official

Security officers and workers at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed on the outskirts of Tehran. (Reuters)

The comments come after Iran reversed course and admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which slammed into a field shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, had been downed by a surface-to-air missile.

  January 12, 2020
Washington: Iran's accidental downing of a passenger plane that killed 176 people was an "awful mistake," a US official said Saturday.

"This was a terrible tragedy," the senior administration official said, adding that "ultimately, Iran made an awful mistake."

The comments come after Iran reversed course and admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which slammed into a field shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, had been downed by a surface-to-air missile.
