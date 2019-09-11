Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Says US 'Thirst for War' Should go with NSA Bolton
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States on Wednesday for ordering new sanctions against his country.
FIle photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif attending a press conference. (Reuters)
Dubai: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States on Wednesday for ordering new sanctions on Iran despite the departure of "warmonger-in-chief", US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
"As the world ... was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, (Washington) declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) against Iran," Zarif tweeted. "Thirst for war —maximum pressure— should go with the warmonger-in-chief (Bolton)."
As the world—minus 3 or 2 panicked cohorts—was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, Pompeo & Mnuchin declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.Thirst for war—maximum pressure—should go with the warmonger-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/im8gXJIxEn— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 11 September 2019
Zarif has often said that a so-called "B-team", including Bolton, could goad US president Donald Trump into a conflict with Tehran.
