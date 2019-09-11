Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Says US 'Thirst for War' Should go with NSA Bolton

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States on Wednesday for ordering new sanctions against his country.

Reuters

Updated:September 11, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Says US 'Thirst for War' Should go with NSA Bolton
FIle photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif attending a press conference. (Reuters)
Loading...

Dubai: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States on Wednesday for ordering new sanctions on Iran despite the departure of "warmonger-in-chief", US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

"As the world ... was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, (Washington) declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) against Iran," Zarif tweeted. "Thirst for war —maximum pressure— should go with the warmonger-in-chief (Bolton)."

Zarif has often said that a so-called "B-team", including Bolton, could goad US president Donald Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

