Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Says US 'Thirst for War' Should go with NSA Bolton

Dubai: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States on Wednesday for ordering new sanctions on Iran despite the departure of "warmonger-in-chief", US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

"As the world ... was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, (Washington) declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) against Iran," Zarif tweeted. "Thirst for war —maximum pressure— should go with the warmonger-in-chief (Bolton)."

As the world—minus 3 or 2 panicked cohorts—was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, Pompeo & Mnuchin declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.Thirst for war—maximum pressure—should go with the warmonger-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/im8gXJIxEn — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 11 September 2019

Zarif has often said that a so-called "B-team", including Bolton, could goad US president Donald Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

