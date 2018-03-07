English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran's Missile Production Has Increased Three-Fold, Says Senior Guards commander
“In the past we had to do a lot of explaining to various bodies for our actions but it’s not like that anymore,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards’ aerospace division said.
Iran's national flags (File Photo: Reuters)
Beirut: Iran has increased its missile production three-fold, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Wednesday, according to the Fars news service.
The commander did not explain during what time period the production increase had taken place.
“In the past we had to do a lot of explaining to various bodies for our actions but it’s not like that anymore,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards’ aerospace division said, according to Fars.
"Our production has increased three-fold compared to the past," he said, referring to missiles.
The government, parliament and other Iranian officials had, in particular, agreed on the need for ground-to-ground missiles, Hajizadeh said.
Fars gave no further details.
France’s foreign minister visited Iran on Monday on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe’s support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran’s economy, while echoing U.S. concern about its missile programme and role in regional conflicts.
Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit reflected French efforts to safeguard Iran's 2015 accord with major powers.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the deal unless three European signatories help “fix” it by forcing Iran to limit its sway in the Middle East and rein in its missile programme.
Senior Iranian officials told Le Drian on Monday that Iran’s ballistic missile programme was not up for negotiation.
