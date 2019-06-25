Take the pledge to vote

Iran's President Calls White House ‘Mentally Retarded', Dismisses New US Sanctions

In a speech broadcast live on state television, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the latest round of sanctions as a sign of US desperation.

Reuters

Updated:June 25, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Iran's President Calls White House ‘Mentally Retarded', Dismisses New US Sanctions
File photo of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Image: Reuters)
Dubai: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed new United States sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and described the White House as "mentally retarded", an insult Iran has used in the past about President Donald Trump.

In a speech broadcast live on state television, Rouhani said sanctions against Khamenei would fail because he had no assets abroad. Rouhani described the latest round of sanctions as a sign of U.S. desperation.

"The White House actions mean it is mentally retarded," he said. "Tehran's strategic patience does not mean we have fear."

