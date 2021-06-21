Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi Says 'No' to Meeting Joe Biden

Iran’s president-elect says he’s not willing to meet President Joe Biden. Ebrahim Raisi, when asked about possibly meeting Biden, simply said: No.

Raisi’s moderate competitor in the recent election, Abdolnasser Hemmati, said he’d be willing to potentially meet Biden. Meanwhile, Raisi called himself a defender of human rights after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people.

Raisi was part of a so-called death panel that sentenced political prisoners to death at the end of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. Raisi made the comments on Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday’s election in a landslide. (AP) .

