Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi Says 'No' to Meeting Joe Biden

Dubai (AP) Iran's president-elect says he's not willing to meet President Joe Biden.

Iran’s president-elect says he’s not willing to meet President Joe Biden. Ebrahim Raisi, when asked about possibly meeting Biden, simply said: No.

Raisi’s moderate competitor in the recent election, Abdolnasser Hemmati, said he’d be willing to potentially meet Biden. Meanwhile, Raisi called himself a defender of human rights after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people.

Raisi was part of a so-called death panel that sentenced political prisoners to death at the end of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. Raisi made the comments on Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday’s election in a landslide. (AP) .

first published:June 21, 2021, 16:26 IST