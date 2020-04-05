WORLD

1-MIN READ

Iran's Rouhani Says Low-Risk Economic Activities to Resume from April 11 Amid Coronavirus

File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)

Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease known as COVID-19 but authorities are also concerned that measures to curb public life to contain the virus could wreck an already sanctions-hit economy.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Dubai: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease known as COVID-19 but authorities are also concerned that measures to curb public life to contain the virus could wreck an already sanctions-hit economy.

"Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday except in Tehran," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting.

"Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday...The decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities."

Rouhani did not spell what he meant by low-risk activity.

The health ministry said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic's death toll had reached 3,452 among a total of 55,743 infected people. The daily toll has been rising by at least 100.

Iranian officials have repeatedly complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the New Year holidays that began on March 20.

Health authorities have since warned of a new wave of coronavirus infections in the Islamic Republic.

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    894,645

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,869

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,621

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,603

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres