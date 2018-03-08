Iran's Says Won't Negotiate With West Over Its Regional Presence

: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran would not negotiate over its presence in the Middle East region with the United States and Europe."European countries come (to Tehran) and say we want to negotiate with Iran over its presence in the region. It's none of your business. It is our region. Why are you here?" Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.Khamenei said Iran would only negotiate on that issue with other states in the region.