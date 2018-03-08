GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Iran's Says Won't Negotiate With West Over Its Regional Presence

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Middle East is their region and its none of United States and Europe's business.

Reuters

Updated:March 8, 2018, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iran's Says Won't Negotiate With West Over Its Regional Presence
In this file photo, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he speaks on January 9, 2018. (Photo: Leader.ir/Handout via Reuters)
London: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran would not negotiate over its presence in the Middle East region with the United States and Europe.

"European countries come (to Tehran) and say we want to negotiate with Iran over its presence in the region. It's none of your business. It is our region. Why are you here?" Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

Khamenei said Iran would only negotiate on that issue with other states in the region.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES