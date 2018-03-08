English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran's Says Won't Negotiate With West Over Its Regional Presence
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Middle East is their region and its none of United States and Europe's business.
In this file photo, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he speaks on January 9, 2018. (Photo: Leader.ir/Handout via Reuters)
London: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran would not negotiate over its presence in the Middle East region with the United States and Europe.
"European countries come (to Tehran) and say we want to negotiate with Iran over its presence in the region. It's none of your business. It is our region. Why are you here?" Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.
Khamenei said Iran would only negotiate on that issue with other states in the region.
Edited by: Bijaya Das
