Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says 'There is Not Going to be Any War' With US
In a speech to state officials, Khamenei said the showdown between the Islamic republic and the United States was a test of resolve rather than a military encounter.
File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Image: Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that "there is not going to be any war" with the United States, his official website reported.
"This face-off is not military because there is not going to be any war. Neither we nor them (the US) seek war. They know it will not be in their interest," he said, quoted on the Khamenei.ir website.
