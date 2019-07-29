Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Iran's Vice President Urges China, Other Friendly Countries to Buy Oil

China's crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60% in June from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, following the end of a waiver on US sanctions at the start of May.

Reuters

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
Iran's Vice President Urges China, Other Friendly Countries to Buy Oil
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Dubai: Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri called on China and other countries friendly with Iran on Monday to buy more Iranian oil, the oil ministry news website SHANA reported, as Chinese imports plunged after US sanctions took effect.

"Even though we are aware that friendly countries such as China are facing some restrictions, we expect them to be more active in buying Iranian oil," SHANA quoted Jahangiri as telling visiting senior Chinese diplomat Song Tao.

China's crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60% in June from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, following the end of a waiver on US sanctions at the start of May.

