CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SameerWankhede#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » World » Iraq PM Calls for 'Calm' After Drone Attack on His Residence in Baghdad's Green Zone
1-MIN READ

Iraq PM Calls for 'Calm' After Drone Attack on His Residence in Baghdad's Green Zone

Mustafa al-Kadhemi tweeted after a drone targeted his home as political tensions mount in Iraq. (Image: AFP)

Mustafa al-Kadhemi tweeted after a drone targeted his home as political tensions mount in Iraq. (Image: AFP)

He tweeted after a drone targeted his home as political tensions mount in Iraq.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was “fine" and called for “calm and restraint" after a drone attack early Sunday on his residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq," al-Kadhemi wrote on Twitter, after a drone targeted his home as political tensions mount in the country.

“A drone tried to target the residence" of the premier, who was not injured, his office said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, two security sources confirmed the attack, which came as several hundred supporters of pro-Iranian groups protested near the entrance of the Green Zone against the results of general elections on October 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 07, 2021, 06:48 IST