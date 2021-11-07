Iraq PM Calls for 'Calm' After Drone Attack on His Residence in Baghdad's Green Zone

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was “fine" and called for “calm and restraint" after a drone attack early Sunday on his residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq," al-Kadhemi wrote on Twitter, after a drone targeted his home as political tensions mount in the country.

كنت ومازلت مشروع فداء للعراق وشعب العراق، صواريخ الغدر لن تثبط عزيمة المؤمنين، ولن تهتز شعرة في ثبات وإصرار قواتنا الأمنية البطلة على حفظ أمن الناس وإحقاق الحق ووضع القانون في نصابه.أنا بخير والحمد لله، وسط شعبي، وأدعو إلى التهدئة وضبط النفس من الجميع، من أجل العراق.— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) November 7, 2021

“A drone tried to target the residence" of the premier, who was not injured, his office said in a statement.

Earlier, two security sources confirmed the attack, which came as several hundred supporters of pro-Iranian groups protested near the entrance of the Green Zone against the results of general elections on October 10.

