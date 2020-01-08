Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Iraq President and Speaker Condemn Iranian Missile Strikes as ‘Violation of Its Sovereignty’

Iraq President Barham Saleh termed the development as a transformation of Iraq into a battlefield of warring sides, while Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi called for urgent measures to stop Iraq being turned into a proxy battlefield.

AFP

Updated:January 8, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
File photo of Barham Salih, President of Iraq. (Reuters)

Baghdad: Iraq's President Barham Saleh on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared "dangerous developments" in the region.

"We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides," his office said in a statement.

The speaker of the parliament, Mohammed al-Halbusi, also condemned the salvo as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty".

Halbusi, the most senior Sunni Arab in Iraq's confessional power-sharing system, called for urgent measures to stop Iraq being turned into a proxy battlefield for outside powers, including Shiite Iran.

"While we condemn the Iranian violation of Iraqi sovereignty at dawn today... we confirm our absolute refusal to the conflicting parties to use the Iraqi arena to settle scores," he said.



