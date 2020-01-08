Iraq President and Speaker Condemn Iranian Missile Strikes as ‘Violation of Its Sovereignty’
Iraq President Barham Saleh termed the development as a transformation of Iraq into a battlefield of warring sides, while Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi called for urgent measures to stop Iraq being turned into a proxy battlefield.
File photo of Barham Salih, President of Iraq. (Reuters)
Baghdad: Iraq's President Barham Saleh on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared "dangerous developments" in the region.
"We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides," his office said in a statement.
The speaker of the parliament, Mohammed al-Halbusi, also condemned the salvo as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty".
Halbusi, the most senior Sunni Arab in Iraq's confessional power-sharing system, called for urgent measures to stop Iraq being turned into a proxy battlefield for outside powers, including Shiite Iran.
"While we condemn the Iranian violation of Iraqi sovereignty at dawn today... we confirm our absolute refusal to the conflicting parties to use the Iraqi arena to settle scores," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Finally Reveals What Happened to Her ‘RK Tattoo’
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Loved Up Post for Rashami Desai Receives Flak from Her Fans
- Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Launched at Rs 1.65 Lakh in India
- Apple Talks Privacy, And Suggests The FBI is Not Getting Any Backdoors For iPhones
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?