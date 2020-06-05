Iraq Records More Than 1,000 Coronavirus cases for First Time, Says Ministry
People shop in preparation for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image: AP)
It recorded 1,006 new cases on Friday, out of a total of 9,846 overall. The cases have tripled in the space of around three weeks.
- Reuters BAGHDAD
- Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Iraq recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, with its total approaching 10,000 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.
At least 285 people have died of COVID-19 in Iraq, it said.
