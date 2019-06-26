Iraq Sentences Indonesian Woman to 15 Years in Jail for joining Islamic State
A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council said Wednesday that the woman was married to an IS member who was killed in an airstrike by the US-led coalition.
Representative Image.
Baghdad: A top Iraqi court has sentenced an Indonesian woman to 15 years in jail for joining the Islamic State group.
It said the woman had crossed into Iraq's Nineva province from Syria, without saying when.
An Iraqi court sentenced in recent weeks about a dozen French citizens to death for being IS members. None of the sentences against the French have been carried out yet.
Iraq has detained or imprisoned at least 19,000 people accused of connections to IS or other terror-related offenses, and sentenced more than 3,000 of them to death, according to an analysis by the AP last year.
