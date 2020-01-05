Take the pledge to vote

Iraq Summons US Envoy Matthew Tueller over 'Violation of Sovereignty': Ministry

The foreign ministry of Iraq summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn strikes by the US on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local fighters.

AFP

Updated:January 5, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Iraq Summons US Envoy Matthew Tueller over 'Violation of Sovereignty': Ministry
Mourners attend the funeral of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)

Baghdad: The Iraqi foreign ministry on Sunday summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn American strikes on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local fighters.

"They were a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, and "contradict the agreed-upon missions of the international coalition."

Qasem Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Iran-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack

