Iraq Summons US Envoy Matthew Tueller over 'Violation of Sovereignty': Ministry
The foreign ministry of Iraq summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn strikes by the US on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local fighters.
Mourners attend the funeral of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)
Baghdad: The Iraqi foreign ministry on Sunday summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn American strikes on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local fighters.
"They were a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, and "contradict the agreed-upon missions of the international coalition."
Qasem Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Iran-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack
