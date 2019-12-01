Take the pledge to vote

Iraqi Court Sentences Cop to Death for Killing Protesters, First in Two Months of Civil Unrest

The Kut criminal court sentenced the police major to be hanged and jailed a police lieutenant colonel for seven years for their roles in the deaths of seven protesters in the southern city on November 2.

December 1, 2019
Iraqi Court Sentences Cop to Death for Killing Protesters, First in Two Months of Civil Unrest
An Iraqi female demonstrator waves an Iraqi flag during an ongoing anti-government protest, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image: Reuters)

Kut: An Iraqi court sentenced a police officer to death on Sunday after convicting him of killing demonstrators, in the first such sentence in two months of deadly civil unrest.

The Kut criminal court sentenced the police major to be hanged and jailed a police lieutenant colonel for seven years for their roles in the deaths of seven protesters in the southern city on November 2, judicial sources said.

