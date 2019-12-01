Iraqi Court Sentences Cop to Death for Killing Protesters, First in Two Months of Civil Unrest

Kut: An Iraqi court sentenced a police officer to death on Sunday after convicting him of killing demonstrators, in the first such sentence in two months of deadly civil unrest.

The Kut criminal court sentenced the police major to be hanged and jailed a police lieutenant colonel for seven years for their roles in the deaths of seven protesters in the southern city on November 2, judicial sources said.

