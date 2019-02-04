English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iraqi Novelist Gunned Down by Unknown Assailants After Attending Literary Event in Southern City
The writer, Alaa Mashzoub has 20 published books and wrote extensively about Karbala's history and culture, and about Iraq's once-thriving Jewish minority.
Alaa Mashzoub, Iraqi poet was shot dead in the Holy city of Karbala on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Facebook.
Baghdad: A local police official says an Iraqi novelist has been killed by live fire in the southern city of Karbala.
The official says Alaa Mashzoub was gunned down Saturday night by unknown assailants after he left a literary event in the city and was headed home on his motorcycle. He spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations.
It was not immediately clear why Mashzoub was killed. Nawfal al-Hamadani, a member of the city's union of writers, told The Associated Press on Sunday that by the time Mashzoub's colleagues reached the hospital, he was already dead because of the large number of gunshot wounds he sustained.
Mashzoub has 20 published books and wrote extensively about Karbala's history and culture, and about Iraq's once-thriving Jewish minority.
Iraq has seen a number of political assassinations in the past year, particularly of outspoken activists and critics.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
