Iraqi Officials: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded In Baghdad Rocket Attack

Three Iraqi civilians were killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport, two Iraqi security officials said Monday.

BAGHDAD: Three Iraqi civilians were killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport, two Iraqi security officials said Monday.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by, two security officials said. They requested anonymity in line with regulations.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

  First Published: September 28, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
