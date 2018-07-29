GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Iraqi PM Suspends Electricity Minister After Country Faces Severe Power Cuts

Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts.

Associated Press

Updated:July 29, 2018, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iraqi PM Suspends Electricity Minister After Country Faces Severe Power Cuts
A file image of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Baghdad: Iraq's prime minister has ordered the suspension of the country's electricity minister over a power crisis and poor service.

Haider al-Abadi made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday. He says the suspension of Qassim al-Fahdawi will last until an investigation is concluded. He didn't elaborate.




Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts.

The issue has also partly fueled this month's protests in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland, mainly in the energy-rich province of Basra.

The protests turned violent when security forces opened fire on the angry mobs attacking and burning government offices and those of and political parties. Several protesters were killed and wounded, while others were arrested.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...