Iraqi PM Suspends Electricity Minister After Country Faces Severe Power Cuts
Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts.
A file image of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. (Photo: Reuters)
Baghdad: Iraq's prime minister has ordered the suspension of the country's electricity minister over a power crisis and poor service.
Haider al-Abadi made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday. He says the suspension of Qassim al-Fahdawi will last until an investigation is concluded. He didn't elaborate.
The issue has also partly fueled this month's protests in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland, mainly in the energy-rich province of Basra.
The protests turned violent when security forces opened fire on the angry mobs attacking and burning government offices and those of and political parties. Several protesters were killed and wounded, while others were arrested.
رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور حيدر العبادي يأمر بسحب يد وزير الكهرباء على خلفية تردي خدمات الكهرباء ولحين اكمال التحقيقات— Haider Al-Abadi (@HaiderAlAbadi) July 29, 2018
PM Al-Abadi orders the suspension of the Electricity Minister due to poor performance of the sector
The issue has also partly fueled this month's protests in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland, mainly in the energy-rich province of Basra.
The protests turned violent when security forces opened fire on the angry mobs attacking and burning government offices and those of and political parties. Several protesters were killed and wounded, while others were arrested.
