Iraqi PM Suspends Electricity Minister After Country Faces Severe Power Cuts

رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور حيدر العبادي يأمر بسحب يد وزير الكهرباء على خلفية تردي خدمات الكهرباء ولحين اكمال التحقيقات

PM Al-Abadi orders the suspension of the Electricity Minister due to poor performance of the sector — Haider Al-Abadi (@HaiderAlAbadi) July 29, 2018

Iraq's prime minister has ordered the suspension of the country's electricity minister over a power crisis and poor service.Haider al-Abadi made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday. He says the suspension of Qassim al-Fahdawi will last until an investigation is concluded. He didn't elaborate.Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts.The issue has also partly fueled this month's protests in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland, mainly in the energy-rich province of Basra.The protests turned violent when security forces opened fire on the angry mobs attacking and burning government offices and those of and political parties. Several protesters were killed and wounded, while others were arrested.