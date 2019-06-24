English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iraqi Special Forces Kill 14 Islamic State Militants in Northern Areas, Receive Support from US-led Coalition
File photo of Iraqi Special Forces soldiers gathering before advancing against Islamic State militants. (Image: AP)
Baghdad: Iraqi special forces say they have conducted an operation near the northern city of Kirkuk in which they killed 14 members of the Islamic State group.
A statement from Iraqi Counter-terrorism Forces on Monday said that during the operation, Iraqi forces received support from warplanes of the US-led coalition.
The statement said that the operation, just south of Kirkuk, lasted for two days and included Iraqi special forces rappelling from helicopters.
Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists have since been trying to mount a guerrilla-style insurgency, going into hiding and staging surprise attacks in different parts of the country.
