Iraq's Militia leader-turned-politician Sadr Reactivates Anti-US 'Mahdi Army' After Strike

Baghdad: Iraq's militia leader turned populist politician Moqtada Sadr reactivated his Mahdi Army Friday following a US strike that killed top and Iraqi commanders.

Taking to Twitter, Sadr ordered "fighters, particularly those from the Mahdi Army, to be ready" following the strike, reactivating the notoriously anti-American force nearly a decade after he dissolved it.

