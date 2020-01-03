English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Iraq's Militia leader-turned-politician Sadr Reactivates Anti-US 'Mahdi Army' After Strike
Taking to Twitter, Moqtada Sadr ordered 'fighters, particularly those from the Mahdi Army, to be ready' following the strike, reactivating the notoriously anti-American force nearly a decade after he dissolved it.
Image for representation.
Baghdad: Iraq's militia leader turned populist politician Moqtada Sadr reactivated his Mahdi Army Friday following a US strike that killed top and Iraqi commanders.
Taking to Twitter, Sadr ordered "fighters, particularly those from the Mahdi Army, to be ready" following the strike, reactivating the notoriously anti-American force nearly a decade after he dissolved it.
