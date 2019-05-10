Take the pledge to vote

Ireland Becomes Second Country After Britain to Declare Climate Emergency

Ireland's decision to declare climate emergency was hailed by Swedish teenage environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg as 'great news'.

AFP

Updated:May 10, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Ireland Becomes Second Country After Britain to Declare Climate Emergency
(Image for Representation)
Dublin:Ireland's parliament has become the second after Britain's to declare a climate emergency, a decision hailed by Swedish teenage environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg as "great news".

An amendment to a parliamentary report declaring a "climate emergency" and calling on parliament "to examine how (the Irish government) can improve its response to the issue of biodiversity loss" was accepted without a vote late Thursday. Irish Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who moved the amendment, called the decision "historic".

Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist who has spearheaded protests across Europe and is becoming one of the most passionate voices of the green movement, urged more nations to follow suit. "Great news from Ireland!! Who is next?" Thunberg tweeted.



Britain's parliament became the first in the world to declare a climate emergency, passing the largely symbolic motion on May 1. The step followed 11 days of street protests in London by the Extinction Rebellion environmental campaign group.

Extinction Rebellion's ultimate goal is to slash global greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and to end biodiversity loss, steps that have won the backing of left-leaning politicians across the world.

The British government is currently eyeing a 2050 target date, which it says can be achieved without causing substantial economic damage and at a relatively low cost.
