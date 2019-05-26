English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ireland Votes Overwhelmingly to Relax Strict Divorce Law Which Mandates a Separation Period of 4 Years
Some 82 per cent of voters cast their ballots in favour of removing a provision requiring couples to live separately for four out of the previous five years before dissolving their marriage.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Dublin: Ireland voted by an overwhelming majority to relax its constitutional restriction on divorce, results showed Sunday, the latest in a series of reforms to modernise the charter of the once devoutly Catholic nation. Some 82 per cent of voters cast their ballots in favour of removing a provision requiring couples to live separately for four out of the previous five years before dissolving their marriage.
The Irish government has signalled it will bring forward new legislation shortening the requirement to two out of the prior three years. At present Irish divorce law is regarded as among the most restrictive in Europe.
It is thought to be responsible for the republic having the lowest separation rate of any EU member state, according to 2015 figures from the country's Central Statistics Office.
The outcome of Friday's referendum will also see Irish lawmakers granted powers to recognise foreign divorces once it is signed into law by the president. The mandated separation period was a hangover condition from the 1995 referendum which granted Irish couples the right to divorce by a slim majority of 50.3 percent.
Campaigners said it placed an unfair emotional and financial burden on couples and families at a time when Irish rental and property prices are spiking. The result of the vote comes one year on from the day when 66 percent of voters cast referendum ballots in favour of repealing the republic's constitutional ban on abortion.
While the result of that vote was hailed by crowds in jubilant scenes in Dublin Castle, Sunday's result was announced without fanfare. In October of last year voters also chose to lift a rarely enforced -- and oft ridiculed -- constitutional ban on blasphemy.
A further referendum to excise or alter the constitutional article referring to the "woman's life within the home" is expected to be brought forward soon.
The turnout in the referendum, which took place alongside EU elections, was 51 per cent.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The Irish government has signalled it will bring forward new legislation shortening the requirement to two out of the prior three years. At present Irish divorce law is regarded as among the most restrictive in Europe.
It is thought to be responsible for the republic having the lowest separation rate of any EU member state, according to 2015 figures from the country's Central Statistics Office.
The outcome of Friday's referendum will also see Irish lawmakers granted powers to recognise foreign divorces once it is signed into law by the president. The mandated separation period was a hangover condition from the 1995 referendum which granted Irish couples the right to divorce by a slim majority of 50.3 percent.
Campaigners said it placed an unfair emotional and financial burden on couples and families at a time when Irish rental and property prices are spiking. The result of the vote comes one year on from the day when 66 percent of voters cast referendum ballots in favour of repealing the republic's constitutional ban on abortion.
While the result of that vote was hailed by crowds in jubilant scenes in Dublin Castle, Sunday's result was announced without fanfare. In October of last year voters also chose to lift a rarely enforced -- and oft ridiculed -- constitutional ban on blasphemy.
A further referendum to excise or alter the constitutional article referring to the "woman's life within the home" is expected to be brought forward soon.
The turnout in the referendum, which took place alongside EU elections, was 51 per cent.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Stopped Furious Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme?
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Copa del Rey: Messi Goal Not Enough as Valencia Stun Barcelona to Win 1st Trophy Since 2008
- Former Spinner Monty Panesar Admits England Players Tampered With Ball
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results