English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ireland Votes to Lift Blasphemy Ban, Exit Polls Reveal
An RTE television poll showed 71 percent of voters in Friday's referendum wanting to remove the 1937 constitutional provision and 26 percent choosing to keep it.
A man looks at the results of the blasphemy referendum with counties highlighted in green having voted to pass the updated law in Dublin, Ireland, October 27, 2018 (Reuters)
Loading...
Dublin: Irish voters overwhelmingly backed the lifting of a constitutional ban on blasphemy, exit polls said Saturday, the latest reform relaxing the devout nation's historic ties to the Catholic Church.
An RTE television poll showed 71 percent of voters in Friday's referendum wanting to remove the 1937 constitutional provision and 26 percent choosing to keep it.
The Irish Times put the figures at 69 percent and 31 percent.
The referendum coincided with a presidential election in which incumbent Michael D Higgins was on course to be reinstated for another seven years in the largely ceremonial post, according to the polls.
Official results in both ballots are expected late Saturday or early Sunday.
In practice, the blasphemy ban is largely obsolete. There have been no successful prosecutions under the legislation since the birth of the Irish republic.
But some of its critics said the ban offered Ireland's tacit support to oppressive regimes around the world that restrict freedom of expression.
"The constitutional provision and Irish law on blasphemy gives comfort to countries where they have extremely draconian laws which are used to harass, to intimidate, to imprison, to subject people to violence," Amnesty Ireland director Colm O'Gorman told AFP ahead of the vote.
The law was also heavily criticised in 2015 when police were forced to investigate British TV personality Stephen Fry for branding God "stupid" during an interview.
Politicians have long made it known they have intended to remove the provision.
The blasphemy referendum follows a landslide May referendum to repeal the country's strict abortion laws.
Many saw that poll as an indication of the Catholic church's declining hold on Irish culture.
That vote was preceded by a vibrant campaign and national discussion, and enjoyed a turnout of 65 percent.
In the presidential ballot, RTE said the incumbent will receive 58 percent of the first-preference votes. The Irish Times put Higgins's support at 56 percent.
"If the exit polls are correct, and obviously they are very close together, I think that shows the people have voted for decency, for inclusiveness, for competency and experience that Michael D has brought to the role," presidential spokesman Bernard Harbour told RTE.
An RTE television poll showed 71 percent of voters in Friday's referendum wanting to remove the 1937 constitutional provision and 26 percent choosing to keep it.
The Irish Times put the figures at 69 percent and 31 percent.
The referendum coincided with a presidential election in which incumbent Michael D Higgins was on course to be reinstated for another seven years in the largely ceremonial post, according to the polls.
Official results in both ballots are expected late Saturday or early Sunday.
In practice, the blasphemy ban is largely obsolete. There have been no successful prosecutions under the legislation since the birth of the Irish republic.
But some of its critics said the ban offered Ireland's tacit support to oppressive regimes around the world that restrict freedom of expression.
"The constitutional provision and Irish law on blasphemy gives comfort to countries where they have extremely draconian laws which are used to harass, to intimidate, to imprison, to subject people to violence," Amnesty Ireland director Colm O'Gorman told AFP ahead of the vote.
The law was also heavily criticised in 2015 when police were forced to investigate British TV personality Stephen Fry for branding God "stupid" during an interview.
Politicians have long made it known they have intended to remove the provision.
The blasphemy referendum follows a landslide May referendum to repeal the country's strict abortion laws.
Many saw that poll as an indication of the Catholic church's declining hold on Irish culture.
That vote was preceded by a vibrant campaign and national discussion, and enjoyed a turnout of 65 percent.
In the presidential ballot, RTE said the incumbent will receive 58 percent of the first-preference votes. The Irish Times put Higgins's support at 56 percent.
"If the exit polls are correct, and obviously they are very close together, I think that shows the people have voted for decency, for inclusiveness, for competency and experience that Michael D has brought to the role," presidential spokesman Bernard Harbour told RTE.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Marriage Rumours, This Photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Goes Viral
- Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With The Kapil Sharma Show on This Date; Find Out
- 'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up
- Priyanka Can't Wait for the Moon to Rise As She Keeps First Karva Chauth for Nick; See Pic
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...