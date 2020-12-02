Next Story
Ireland Warns UK Not To Breach Brexit Divorce Deal Again
Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that if the United Kingdom's forthcoming finance bill deliberately breaches the Brexit divorce accord, it will be taken as a signal that London does not want a trade deal.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 02, 2020, 21:54 IST
“A clear message to London for some time; a 2nd piece of legislation deliberately breaching the withdrawal agreement and international law, will be taken as a signal that the U.K. doesn’t want a deal,” Simon Coveney said on Twitter.
“No deal of this complexity is concluded without at least a basic level of trust and goodwill! Over to you Britain.”
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor